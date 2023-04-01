These Tata cars will get CNG and electric models. What to expect

Tata has announced that the Punch EV, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, is expected to be launched around the festive season. The model is built on an adapted version of the Alfa platform and is likely to feature Tata's Ziptron powertrain. With the new Sigma architecture, the Punch EV is expected to be lighter, more spacious, and more energy-efficient than its ICE-powered version. Like the Nexon EV, the electric mini SUV could be equipped with two battery packs.