These Tata SUVs to soon get Red Dark edition: Details
- While it was known that the automaker will bring special editions of the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. What was surprising in the teaser video was the Tata Nexon that may also get a Red Dark edition.
Tata Motors has teased the Red Dark edition of its three SUVs that may launch in India soon. The company showcased the new Dark edition of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier at Auto Expo in January this year. It has now shared a teaser that shows three SUV’s silhouettes in the Red Dark edition.
