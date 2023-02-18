These Tata SUVs to soon get Red Dark edition: Details

Tata Motors has teased the Red Dark edition of its three SUVs that may launch in India soon. The company showcased the new Dark edition of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier at Auto Expo in January this year. It has now shared a teaser that shows three SUV’s silhouettes in the Red Dark edition.

While it was known that the automaker will bring special editions of the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. What was surprising in the teaser video was the Tata Nexon that may also get a Red Dark edition.

Do note that the upcoming Red editions will be available with the new models of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Tata Motors has already started the pre bookings of these new SUVs.

Major changes coming with the 2023 model of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier include a revamped floating infotainment screen, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and powered driver seat with memory and welcome function.

The SUVs will feature an all-black exterior finish with red highlights. Inside, the SUVs may come with red upholstery.

Meanwhile, Tata has increased the price of Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago, and Tata Tigor. Among these, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have received the maximum price hike. The duo have got expensive by up to ₹25,000 (ex-showroom).

Tata Altoz’s petrol models have become dearer by ₹10,000. The car’s diesel version, on the other hand, has got a price hike of ₹15,000. The price of its turbo-petrol variant has become expensive by up to ₹15,000.

Tata Punch micro SUV will now demand a premium of up to ₹10,000. Tata Motors recently discontinued the PunchKaziranga edition of the SUV.

The company has also introduced the BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.