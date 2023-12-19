These Tesla Wannabes Are Running Out of Road

The analysis found 18 companies were on track to run out of cash by the end of next year if they didn’t cut costs or raise new capital. Seven of those had just weeks of cash on hand. When contacted by the Journal, several companies said they raised or are planning new financing, and are cutting costs as they work to boost sales. Nikola, which has raised new capital since its latest filing, declined to comment. A Fisker spokesman said the company’s third-quarter costs aren’t necessarily reflective of future quarters, as it accelerates deliveries and improves logistics infrastructure.