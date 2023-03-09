In the month of March, we expect to see a couple of new launches in both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle categories. Automobile companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, TVS and others are expected to launch new vehicles this month. Here’s a look at the top two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles that may come

Hyundai Verna

South Korea-based Hyundai may finally announce the price of Hyundai Verna 2023 model this month. Pre-bookings of the all new model have already started in the country. Those interested can book the new Hyundai Verna by paying an upfront amount of ₹25,000 at authorized dealership stores and the company’s official website.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered with 4 powertrain options. The company will introduce a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT. The 1.5 MPi Petrol engine will be available with 6MT and IVT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year, Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact SUV that comes with sporty design. Bookings of Maruti Suzuki Fronx are already up. It features an aerodynamic silhouette and upright front and rear facia with roof rails and a wide bonnet. The SUV comes with Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme.

The SUV is powered by the all-new 1.0L Kseries Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine. It will be offered in two choices of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel is an MPV that will be available in four variants which are G, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV can be booked at a token amount of ₹50,000. The company is expected to announce its price this month.

The MPV offers a seating capacity for up to eight occupants. The car will get five colour options which are White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

2023 Facelifted Honda City

2023 Facelifted Honda City is expected to get certain cosmetic updates. According to online rumours, it may get a new alloy design and a fresh front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the interior section can also get a few changes. The new Honda City might get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats. The upcoming vehicle is said to come powered by 1.5-litre petrol motor which can deliver 121 bhp of power output.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The company may bring an updated Royal Enfield 650 Twins motorbike with changes like alloy wheels, new engine and LED lightning. The motorcycle is said to come equipped with an updated engine in compliance with India’s stricter OBD-2 emission norms, coming into effect on April 1.

Bajaj Chetak

The automaker may bring an electric model of Bajaj Chetak. While there will be no major changes in terms of design, but it may offer a longer driving range. It may pack a 3 kWh battery pack and a 3.8 kW electric motor. The vehicle may have a ARAI authorized range of up to 108 km.

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure was unveiled recently. It is likely to make its debut in India soon. It comes powered by a 373cc single engine with the ability to deliver 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque.

TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310 is said to come powered by a 312cc engine with the ability to produce 33.5 hp output and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The bike may be equipped with new features like full LED lightning, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and different riding modes. On the priciing front, it may be priced around ₹2.50 lakh.