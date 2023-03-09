These top cars and motorcycles may launch in March 2023

2023 Facelifted Honda City is expected to get certain cosmetic updates. According to online rumours, it may get a new alloy design and a fresh front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the interior section can also get a few changes. The new Honda City might get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats. The upcoming vehicle is said to come powered by 1.5-litre petrol motor which can deliver 121 bhp of power output.