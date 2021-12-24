Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that effective 1st January 2022 the brand will increase prices of its popular carlines the Polo, Vento and Taigun , owing to the rising input and operational costs. The price revision will be ranging from 2% - 5% depending on the carline and the variant. Price hike will not be applicable to the exciting new Tiguan , which was launched in India recently.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2% - 5% and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.

Volkswagen currently offers Polo, Vento, Taigun and Tiguan for the Indian market and will introduce a new global sedan, the second product under the India 2.0 project based on MQB A0 IN platform in early 2022.

