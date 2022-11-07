These were the top 10 selling cars in India last month

As the festive month of October ends, we now have a list of top-selling cars during the month. Auto company Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales chart as it sold seven out of the top ten cars in India last month. The company registered a 29% annual growth when compared to October 2021. Maruti Alto topped the list of top selling cars in October that sold more than 20,000 units last month. Here’s the entire list as shared by AutoPandit

