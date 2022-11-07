These were the top 10 selling cars in India last month

As the festive month of October ends, we now have a list of top-selling cars during the month. Auto company Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales chart as it sold seven out of the top ten cars in India last month. The company registered a 29% annual growth when compared to October 2021. Maruti Alto topped the list of top selling cars in October that sold more than 20,000 units last month. Here’s the entire list as shared by AutoPandit
Maruti Suzuki Alto
In October, the company sold 21,260 units of the Maruti Alto. The car’s sales registered a growth of 22 per cent compared to the 17,389 units sold in October 2021. Rise in the sale is attributed to the newly launched Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The company sold 17,945 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R last month. This is a 45% increase from last year’s 12,335 units during the same month.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
In the month of October, 17,231 units of Maruti Suzuki Swift were sold. Registering a strong growth of 88%, the car emerged as the third best-selling car in India last month. Launch of the CNG version is one of the driving factors of the growth.
The auto company sold 17,149 units of Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Ocotber 2022. The premium hatchback recently got a CNG version that may have attributed to its 10% growth when compared to the 15,573 units sold last year.
The SUV registered 13,767 unit sales in October 2022. When compared to 10,096 sale units in October 2021, Tata Nexon saw a strong growth of 36%.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire registered a growth of 53% with 12,321 units sold in October 2022. The figure stood at 8,077 during the same month last year.
Hyundai sold 11,880 units of Creta during the month of October 2022. The SUV saw 84$ year-on-year growth when compared to 6,455 sale units in October 2021.
In October 2022, Tata sold 10,982 units of Punch SUV. The sales figure was 8,453 during the same month last year.
Ranked as 9th top-selling cars, 10,494 units of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga were sold in October 2022. The MUV, however, saw a decline in sales from the 12,923 units last year.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza saw a 24% year-on-year growth. The company sold 9,941 units in October 2022, up from 8,032 units in October 2021.
