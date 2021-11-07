Maruti Suzuki Celerio is about to hit the Indian roads. The company tagged Celerio as ‘India’s Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car’ and we have reasons to believe it. The mini car enjoys a fan following in the entry level segment because of its affordability and fuel options. Like its existing model, the new and upcoming Celerio is also expected to come in CNG variant to get the numbers in its favours. Maruti Suzuki has also announced some changes to meet the demands of young buyers. Celerio will be unveiled on November 10 in India.

Here are things we know about Maruti Suzuki Celerio till now:

1: Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with segment-first Idle Start-Stop Technology.

2: The existing model comes with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B motor that develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed AMT unit.

3: It can be pre-booked with a nominal amount of ₹11,000.

4: The model gets a new grille, new headlamps, a new bumper, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights. The car will also come with alloy wheels, new taillamps, and a rear windshield wiper.

5: The new Celerio is likely to come with a new design layout along with a bunch of new and updated creature comforts. It will include a touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Smartplay Studio 2.0 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

6: As for safety, it is likely to come equipped with standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, seat belt reminder and high-speed alert.

7: It is much likely that company will add the CNG variant too like the existing model of Celerio to cut the expenses of rising fuel prices.

8: Maruti Suzuki Celerio would be priced anywhere between 4 to 6 lakh, competing with Hyundai Santro.

