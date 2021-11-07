Things we know about ‘India’s Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car’

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is about to hit the Indian roads. The company tagged Celerio as ‘India’s Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car’ and we have reasons to believe it. The mini car enjoys a fan following in the entry level segment because of its affordability and fuel options. Like its existing model, the new and upcoming Celerio is also expected to come in CNG variant to get the numbers in its favours. Maruti Suzuki has also announced some changes to meet the demands of young buyers. Celerio will be unveiled on November 10 in India.

