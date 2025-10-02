Subscribe

Thinking Mahindra Thar Roxx this Diwali? This 5-door SUV becomes cheaper by up to ₹1.33 lakh despite GST hike

With the price after GST rate revision, Mahindra Thar Roxx now comes priced between 12.25 lakh and 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mainak Das
Updated2 Oct 2025, 01:04 PM IST
The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched as the five-door iteration of the highly popular Mahindra Thar three-door SUV. The Thar Roxx comes blending practicality and more space with the lifestyle offroading philosophy of the Thar. Now, with the GST rate revision, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, among other passenger vehicles from the automaker, has witnessed its price slashed. Despite the tax rate hike, from 28% to 40%, the total tax incidence for the Mahindra Thar Roxx has reduced from 48% to 40%, thanks to the abolishment of the compensation cess. This has resulted in the Thar Roxx becoming cheaper than before.

Mahindra Thar Roxx variantsPrice under old GST regimePrice under new GST regimePrice cut
MX1 RWD petrol MT 12.99 lakh 12.25 lakh 74,000
MX5 RWD petrol MT 16.70 lakh 15.75 lakh 95,000
MX3 RWD petrol AT 15.29 lakh 14.42 lakh 87,000
MX5 RWD petrol AT 18.19 lakh 17.16 lakh 1.03 lakh
AX7L RWD petrol AT 20.69 lakh 19.51 lakh 1.18 lakh
MX1 RWD diesel MT 14.29 lakh 13.48 lakh 81,000
MX3 RWD diesel MT 16.29 lakh 15.36 lakh 93,000
AX3L RWD diesel MT 17.29 lakh 16.31 lakh 98,000
MX5 RWD diesel MT 17.29 lakh 16.31 lakh 98,000
MX5 4WD diesel MT 19.39 lakh 18.29 lakh 1.10 lakh
AX7L RWD diesel MT 19.79 lakh 18.67 lakh 1.12 lakh
AX7L 4WD dieselMT 21.89 lakh 20.65 lakh 1.24 lakh
MX3 RWD diesel AT 17.79 lakh 16.78 lakh 1.01 lakh
MX5 RWD diesel AT 18.79 lakh 17.72 lakh 1.07 lakh
AX5L RWD diesel AT 19.29 lakh 18.19 lakh 1.10 lakh
AX7L RWD diesel AT 21.29 lakh 20 lakh 1.29 lakh
AX5L 4WD diesel AT 21.39 lakh 20.17 lakh 1.22 lakh
AX7L 4WD diesel AT 23.39 lakh 22.06 lakh 1.33 lakh

With the price cut, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is now priced between 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The price cut spectrum for the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranges between 74,000 and 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it significantly cheaper under the GST 2.0 regime than before. The lowest price cut of 74,000 has been applied to the base-spec MX1 RWD MT petrol variant of the Thar Roxx. The petrol variants of the SUV have become more affordable by up to 1.18 lakh. The highest benefit of 1.33 lakh is available on the fully loaded AX7L 4WD diesel-automatic variant of the Thar Roxx. Adding more zing to the SUV are the festive offers and benefits from the OEM as well as the dealers. With this, the SUV is expected to rake in more sales numbers during this festive season.

Mahindra Thar Roxx price slashed despite GST hike. How?

EngineOld GST regime (Including compensation cess)New GST regime (No compensation cess)Total tax incidence cut
Petrol48%40%8%
Diesel48%40%8%

Mahindra Thar Roxx has witnessed its prices slashed despite the GST rate for this SUV rising by 12%. While previously, the Thar Roxx used to draw 28% GST, under the new tax structure, it attracts 40% GST as this SUV measures more than 4,000 mm in length and has an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. However, the secret behind the price cut lies in the compensation cess. Previously, the total tax incidence for this SUV was 48%, owing to 28% GST and 20% compensation cess. Now, with the abolishment of the compensation cess, the total tax incidence has been reduced to 40%. This 8% tax reduction has impacted Thar Roxx's pricing significantly, making it cheaper for the consumers.

