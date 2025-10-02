Thinking Mahindra Thar Roxx this Diwali? This 5-door SUV becomes cheaper by up to ₹1.33 lakh despite GST hike

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched as the five-door iteration of the highly popular Mahindra Thar three-door SUV. The Thar Roxx comes blending practicality and more space with the lifestyle offroading philosophy of the Thar. Now, with the GST rate revision, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, among other passenger vehicles from the automaker, has witnessed its price slashed. Despite the tax rate hike, from 28% to 40%, the total tax incidence for the Mahindra Thar Roxx has reduced from 48% to 40%, thanks to the abolishment of the compensation cess. This has resulted in the Thar Roxx becoming cheaper than before.

Advertisement

Mahindra Thar Roxx variants Price under old GST regime Price under new GST regime Price cut MX1 RWD petrol MT ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 12.25 lakh ₹ 74,000 MX5 RWD petrol MT ₹ 16.70 lakh ₹ 15.75 lakh ₹ 95,000 MX3 RWD petrol AT ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 14.42 lakh ₹ 87,000 MX5 RWD petrol AT ₹ 18.19 lakh ₹ 17.16 lakh ₹ 1.03 lakh AX7L RWD petrol AT ₹ 20.69 lakh ₹ 19.51 lakh ₹ 1.18 lakh MX1 RWD diesel MT ₹ 14.29 lakh ₹ 13.48 lakh ₹ 81,000 MX3 RWD diesel MT ₹ 16.29 lakh ₹ 15.36 lakh ₹ 93,000 AX3L RWD diesel MT ₹ 17.29 lakh ₹ 16.31 lakh ₹ 98,000 MX5 RWD diesel MT ₹ 17.29 lakh ₹ 16.31 lakh ₹ 98,000 MX5 4WD diesel MT ₹ 19.39 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh ₹ 1.10 lakh AX7L RWD diesel MT ₹ 19.79 lakh ₹ 18.67 lakh ₹ 1.12 lakh AX7L 4WD dieselMT ₹ 21.89 lakh ₹ 20.65 lakh ₹ 1.24 lakh MX3 RWD diesel AT ₹ 17.79 lakh ₹ 16.78 lakh ₹ 1.01 lakh MX5 RWD diesel AT ₹ 18.79 lakh ₹ 17.72 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh AX5L RWD diesel AT ₹ 19.29 lakh ₹ 18.19 lakh ₹ 1.10 lakh AX7L RWD diesel AT ₹ 21.29 lakh ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 1.29 lakh AX5L 4WD diesel AT ₹ 21.39 lakh ₹ 20.17 lakh ₹ 1.22 lakh AX7L 4WD diesel AT ₹ 23.39 lakh ₹ 22.06 lakh ₹ 1.33 lakh

With the price cut, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is now priced between ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The price cut spectrum for the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranges between ₹74,000 and ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it significantly cheaper under the GST 2.0 regime than before. The lowest price cut of ₹74,000 has been applied to the base-spec MX1 RWD MT petrol variant of the Thar Roxx. The petrol variants of the SUV have become more affordable by up to ₹1.18 lakh. The highest benefit of ₹1.33 lakh is available on the fully loaded AX7L 4WD diesel-automatic variant of the Thar Roxx. Adding more zing to the SUV are the festive offers and benefits from the OEM as well as the dealers. With this, the SUV is expected to rake in more sales numbers during this festive season.

Advertisement

Mahindra Thar Roxx price slashed despite GST hike. How?

Engine Old GST regime (Including compensation cess) New GST regime (No compensation cess) Total tax incidence cut Petrol 48% 40% 8% Diesel 48% 40% 8%

Mahindra Thar Roxx has witnessed its prices slashed despite the GST rate for this SUV rising by 12%. While previously, the Thar Roxx used to draw 28% GST, under the new tax structure, it attracts 40% GST as this SUV measures more than 4,000 mm in length and has an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc. However, the secret behind the price cut lies in the compensation cess. Previously, the total tax incidence for this SUV was 48%, owing to 28% GST and 20% compensation cess. Now, with the abolishment of the compensation cess, the total tax incidence has been reduced to 40%. This 8% tax reduction has impacted Thar Roxx's pricing significantly, making it cheaper for the consumers.