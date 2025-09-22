Thinking of Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max this festive season? You can buy these 5 exciting motorcycles in same price range

Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India just a few days ago, and the latest smartphone from the US-based tech giant went on sale in the country on September 19. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is the top-of-the-range model from the iPhone 17 series, comes commanding a price tag of ₹2.30 lakh, for the top-end 2TB variant specifically. This makes the iPhone 17 Pro Max the most expensive phone in the country. If you were excited to buy the new iPhone, and to be more specific, the top-end model, and now, with the price tag being so high, feeling heartbroken, think of another way to spend the money. At a cost of ₹2.30 lakh, you can actually find a range of exciting motorcycles in India. Well, your phone will not make you go places, but with a motorcycle, your mobility requirements will be taken care of for sure. Here is a quick and comprehensive list of five exciting motorcycles that you can buy at or under the same price as an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, which offer good performance and features. Also, with the GST 2.0 regime-induced price cuts and festive discounts, you can easily bag a good deal.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the cult classic motorcycles in India. Despite the availability of so many modern motorcycles in the country, the appeal of this retro machine is undeniably strong. If you love that iconic ‘dugdug’ exhaust note of a Royal Enfield, this motorcycle can be yours at a price range of ₹1.81 lakh and ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, with the GST 2.0 regime effective and festive discounts available, you can easily bag a good deal.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 If you just want to own a Royal Enfield motorcycle, because of its brand name and value, you can think of the Hunter 350, which is the entry-level model from the company. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may not have that iconic appeal as its sibling Classic 350, but it surely has the retro charm to win many hearts. With the GST 2.0 price cut effective from September 22, this motorcycle commands a price ranging between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Finding an even better deal is possible, since there are plenty of festive season offers flying in the air. Also, with this, you can actually save a lot than buying an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

KTM 250 Duke If one bike brand has democratised the performance motorcycling in India, it is KTM. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer sells a range of naked streetfighter bikes in India under the Duke range. The KTM 250 Duke is certainly one of the best sellers in the 250 cc segment. Dubbed by many as a pocket rocket, the KTM 200 Duke is a highly popular motorcycle among the youngsters, thanks to its sporty design, peppy performance, premium features and affordability, of course. In a nutshell, it is a value-for-money product if you are looking for an entry-level performance bike in the quarter-litre segment that has an affordable price tag. KTM recently slashed the pricing of the 250 Duke by ₹17,994, making it available at ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check with multiple dealers to get an even better deal.

Honda NX200 Honda NX200 is a sporty urban explorer motorcycle that has been designed for dynamic rides. This can be used for regular commuting in and around the city. Also, it can be taken on slightly rough roads without any hassle. The 200 cc engine is well equipped to handle the regular rides and the little challenges thrown at it. The sporty and adventurous design of the NX200 makes it appealing to a wide range of consumers. This motorcycle can be yours at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), way less than what the iPhone 17 Pro Max commands.