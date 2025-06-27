Thinking of buying the Tata Harrier EV? Check out the maximum range that each variant offers

Tata Motors recently announced pricing for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants of the Harrier EV, which starts at ₹21.49 lakh and goes up to ₹27.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). In a fresh update, the automaker has now disclosed more information about the Harrier EV, especially the range figures for the RWD variants. The electric SUV will be offered with two battery configurations: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. Here’s a detailed look at the range capabilities of each option:

Tata Harrier EV: Official range figures The rear-wheel drive versions of the Tata Harrier EV will come equipped with either a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery, both paired with a single-motor setup. The larger 75 kWh battery will also be available on the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) version, which features a dual-motor layout.

According to the company claims, the 65 kWh RWD variant can travel up to 538 km on a full charge, while the 75 kWh RWD offers a maximum driving range of 627 km. The 75 kWh QWD variant, while slightly behind in overall range at 622 km, delivers more performance and enhanced off-road capability due to its dual-motor configuration. These range numbers are based on the MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle) standard.

Tata Harrier EV: Real-world driving range As test cycle ratings often differ from everyday usage, Tata Motors has also shared more practical, real-world range estimates for the Harrier EV. Referred to as the ‘C75’ range, which is an approximation of what 75 per cent of typical users can expect in regular driving scenarios.

Under this, the 65 kWh RWD variant is expected to deliver between 420 and 445 km. The 75 kWh RWD model is estimated to return a range of 480 to 505 km, while the 75 kWh QWD version is rated at around 460 to 490 km in real-world conditions.

Tata Harrier EV: Battery warranty and charging Tata Motors will offer a lifetime battery warranty on the Harrier EV, which is valid for up to 15 years from the vehicle’s registration date. Additionally, the brand has confirmed that second-hand buyers of the EV will still be eligible for a 10-year or 2,00,000 km warranty package, whichever comes first.