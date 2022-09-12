This bike manufacturer is asking customers to not update their iPhones to iOS 16

Triumph bikes launched over the past few years come with Bluetooth connectivity support. The company offers the My Triumph app that enables users to customize their phone’s settings, which can be seen on the bike’s tachometer/ speedometer.
Apple iOS 16 will start rolling out to iPhones 8 and above today. It brings news features to Apple iPhones like new lock screen, ability to edit iMessages and more. However, the software may not bring good news for Triumph bike owners. US-based Triumph Motorcycles is asking its customers to not update their iPhones to the new software. Why, you must be wondering?
Triumph says that the My Triumph app is not compatible with iOS 16 operating system. The company says that iOS 16 can disrupt the Bluetooth connectivity between My Triumph app and the motorcycle’s Bluetooth settings. This in turn may stop the turn-by-turn navigation on the motorcycle. In its message to the customers, Triumph Motorcycle Ltd. is asking its customers to not update their iPhones to iOS 16 and continue using the older version. The company also says that it is working closely with Apple to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Apple iOS 16 rollout
Apple iOS 16 will begin rolling out to users around the world today. The operating system is available for old iPhones that include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).
The software update was first unveiled at the WWDC event in June this year. With the new software, iPhone users will be able to customize the font, colour and placement of elements on lock screen among many other things. The software also allows users to share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people along with the ability to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends..
