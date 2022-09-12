This bike manufacturer is asking customers to not update their iPhones to iOS 16

Triumph says that the My Triumph app is not compatible with iOS 16 operating system. The company says that iOS 16 can disrupt the Bluetooth connectivity between My Triumph app and the motorcycle’s Bluetooth settings. This in turn may stop the turn-by-turn navigation on the motorcycle. In its message to the customers, Triumph Motorcycle Ltd. is asking its customers to not update their iPhones to iOS 16 and continue using the older version. The company also says that it is working closely with Apple to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

