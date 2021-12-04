British motorcycle brand, BSA Motorcycles, has revealed their first new model on Saturday at Motorcycle Live, NEC Birmingham. The new BSA Gold Star is classified as a modern classic motorcycle with 652cc engine that can generate 45hp with a torque of 55Nm at 4000rpm. With 5-speed gearbox the BSA Gold Star features Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark plugs. It will also come with twin-pod analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays and separate tell-tale pod.

BSA Gold Star will compete with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor GT 650.

The new BSA Gold Star is available in Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition).

The fuel tank builds on the tank of the M24 and DB34 Gold Star, with similar chrome touches on the sides, an offset fuel filler cap and a dash of colour with contrasting pin stripe. The BSA logo commands the same prominent position on either side. The new BSA Gold Star rides on wire-spoke alloy wheels; 18-inch front and 17-inch rear.

The rear is kept minimalistic with a reworked original Lucas lamps but with modern LED. The signature fender in chrome finish stays.

Anupam Thareja , Co-Founder – Classic Legends, said, “The new BSA Gold Star was designed in the UK, engineered in the UK, industrialized in the UK but most importantly, imagined in the UK. We have envisioned this bike as an ode from UK to the world. BSA is not a motorcycle, it’s a thought, a liberating feeling, a philosophy, its love. That’s a love we want to transfer to you. This is an avatar that celebrates BSA’s, true motorcycling spirit."

The new Gold Star retains the essence of its predecessor, such as the round headlamp sitting neatly below the signature twin-pod instruments – keeping the same proportions intact.

