This British brand returns to challenge Royal Enfield with BSA Gold Star

Anupam Thareja , Co-Founder – Classic Legends, said, “The new BSA Gold Star was designed in the UK, engineered in the UK, industrialized in the UK but most importantly, imagined in the UK. We have envisioned this bike as an ode from UK to the world. BSA is not a motorcycle, it’s a thought, a liberating feeling, a philosophy, its love. That’s a love we want to transfer to you. This is an avatar that celebrates BSA’s, true motorcycling spirit."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}