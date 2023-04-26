RM Sotheby's has described a delightful collection of Ferraris that will be up for auction in May as "hidden from the public and never exhibited." However it is expected that the situation should change once the collection is acquired by its new owners and these cars come into public eye.

Next month, at the Villa Erba sale, the Aurora Collection will go under the hammer, featuring 14 stunning cars, with 12 of them adorned with the iconic Prancing Horse logo, and looking absolutely magnificent amidst the snowy landscapes of Sweden.

The most impressive car in the Aurora Collection is undoubtedly the 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, with an estimated price tag of £6.5m (approx ₹66,19,78,686) to £7.5m (approx ₹76,38,06,000). That's quite a hefty sum! Additionally, the Rosso Fuoco and Giallo Modena Monza SP1 is a sight to behold, practically brand new with just 16 miles on the odometer.

View Full Image 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series-II by Pininfarina1351030 (TopGear)

Amongst the exquisite collection of Ferraris, two other cars can be found: a Mercedes 300 Sc Roadster and a delightful 300 SL Gullwing, which was reportedly one of only 17 delivered to Sweden in the 1950s.

This collection boasts an impressive variety of both classic and modern Ferraris, including timeless gems like the Daytona Spider, 500 TR Spider, 275 GTS, 250 GT Cabriolet, Testarossa, and 275 GTB/4. Simply put, it is an astonishing selection.

Following the Monza, the rest of the contemporary offerings include a 550 Barchetta, 360 Spider, SA Aperta, and a dazzling Blu Pozzi 550 Maranello, featuring a strikingly vibrant tan leather interior.