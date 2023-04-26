This collection of Ferraris is set for auction. You'll be surprised to know the prices!1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- Next month, at the Villa Erba sale, the Aurora Collection will go under the hammer, featuring 14 stunning cars, with 12 of them adorned with the iconic Prancing Horse logo, and looking absolutely magnificent amidst the snowy landscapes of Sweden.
RM Sotheby's has described a delightful collection of Ferraris that will be up for auction in May as "hidden from the public and never exhibited." However it is expected that the situation should change once the collection is acquired by its new owners and these cars come into public eye.
