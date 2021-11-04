Festive season brings with it the anxiety around, what would be the best choice of Gift for your near and dear ones, to express your sentiments of love and care for the loved ones. The increasing monthly expenses of households and the issue further compounded by fossil fuel prices touching the skies, a large section of the middle-class is on the lookout to economize. The environmental concerns, hazards of pollution have added another dimension of significant thought.

Transition to Electric Mobility can be a key consideration. The purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by the Indian Government to accelerate EV adoption in the country is well incentivized with the roll out of various subsidies to both manufacturers and car buyers. The Department of Heavy Industries, in its updated ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME-II) scheme’ offers 50% higher incentives on two-wheeler EVs. The new incentives for two-wheelers include ₹15,000 per kWh of battery capacity, up to 40 per cent of the vehicle cost.

What better gift than an EV 2-wheeler can one think of, which is cost-effective and ideal to express that you care for your loved ones and the environment. Further, to establish vision and commitment to sustainable eco-friendly mobility solutions, here is a list of companies and their electric vehicles’ offerings that also address customers’ aspirations of technology loaded features in their vehicles:

E-SCOOTER:

HOP LEO

View Full Image HOP Leo

With the vision to become the world's leading provider of green, sustainable and energy-efficient two-wheelers, HOP Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd was founded by Ketan Mehta, Nikhil Bhatia and Rahil Gupta. The electric-scooter HOP Leo is available in three variants -- LEO Basic, LEO and LEO Extended. The product can gear up a top speed up to 60 km per hour. With a dual 2X Li-ion battery, the scooter is capable of going up to 125 km range on a single charge. The electric motor of LEO Extended can produce mechanical power up to 2700W in a single go.

HOP LYF

View Full Image Hop Lyf

The three variants of HOP LYF consist of LYF Basic, LYF and LYF Extended. Like HOP LEO, the LYF model offers a 125 km range per charge with a dual 2X Li-ion battery. The e-scooter comes with a top speed up to 50 km per hour. The electric motor of LYF Extended can produce mechanical power up to 2000W.

Okinawa Ridge Plus

View Full Image Okinawa Ridge Plus

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% Indian electric two wheeler manufacturing company that was established in 2015 with a mission to create two wheelers that can drive our present towards a sustainable future. Okinawa Ridge Plus is an entry level scooter and priced at ₹69,000 prior to the fame II Policy. It has a 1.74Kwh removable lithium battery along with 2.3 hp electric motor. It also support smartphone connectivity and features like real time tracking and geo fencing etc.

Ather 450X

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian electric vehicle company founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013. Ather 450X can go upto 116 km. This product is priced at riced at ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom), Ather 450X bids a top speed of 80 km/h. The scooter has a 2.61kWh battery. This scooter can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

E-BIKE:

Revolt

View Full Image Revolt RV400

India's 1st AI-enabled smart electric bike with next-gen computing and mobility solution from Revolt Motors, Revolt’s RV400 Electric bike has been the talk of the town for a while now. It is selling out within minutes of the pre-booking getting started. The Revolt RV400 prices were discounted by ₹28,000 after the government revised EVs’ incentives under the FAME-II scheme in June 2021. It is now priced at ₹90,799.

E-CYCLE:

Nexzu Mobility, Roadlark

View Full Image Nexzu Mobility, Roadlark

Nexzu Mobility launched a new electric bicycle in April this year and the brand also claims that it is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts features like a removable battery and disc brakes along with a dual battery system. It comes with a primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket. The new Roadlark claims to go upto a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in a throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of upto 25 km/hour. It is priced at ₹42,000.

Hero Lectro

View Full Image Hero Lectro

Hero Lectro range offers various options like C5i, C6 700c, C3 and more. Lectro e-bikes come with four ride modes – throttle (twist and go), cruise (6 km/h), pedalec (pedaling mode assisted by an electric motor), and pedal. This ebikes is priced at ₹24,999.This ebikes offer a range of up to 25 km and 25 km/h top speed. Hero Electric said that the e-bikes will deliver about 7 paisa/km of economy. It supports a load of 100 Kgs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.