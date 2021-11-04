This Diwali gift yourself with these cost-effective EV 2-wheelers

Nexzu Mobility launched a new electric bicycle in April this year and the brand also claims that it is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts features like a removable battery and disc brakes along with a dual battery system. It comes with a primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket. The new Roadlark claims to go upto a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in a throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of upto 25 km/hour. It is priced at ₹42,000.

