Nexzu Mobility , India’s leading homegrown e-mobility brand, claims that their Roadlark e-cycle can offer 100 km mileage in a single charge with a top speed of 25 km/hr. The Roadlark is equipped with 2 batteries – in-frame (5.2AH) and detachable (8.7AH). A BLDC 250w 36v motor gives life to the EV while dual disc brakes with EABS ensure a safe ride. The e-cycle also has in peddle assist mode.

The mobility firm aims to take on petrol scooters and mopeds with this kind of mileage.

Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexzu Mobility, said, “We are thrilled that Roadlark is the breakthrough product in the e-cycle space. We are elevating above the rest with an e-cycle that offers 100 km range. This product is sure to boost e-cycle adoption, and is a promising innovation that can replace petrol scooters and mopeds in the years to come.

Nexzu Mobility expanded their dealerships network across India in cities like Madurai in Chennai, Gurugram in Haryana, Vijayapura in Karnataka, Ahmedabad inGujarat, Ballabgarh in Haryana, Medchal Malkajgiri in Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Consumers can also purchase the product directly from the companies’ e-commerce platform Nexzu.in.

Nexzu Mobility has also launched a cargo variant of Roadlark e-cycle intended for delivery companies. The brand is already in talks with front-running delivery companies to adopt the global trend of deliveries using electric cycles. This would help to increase the demand of environment friendly e-cycles and help to replace petrol scooters and mopeds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.