This electric mountain bike from Audi costs more than ₹8 lakh1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- The electric mountain bike is offered as a special edition model with a price starting from £8,499 (approx. ₹8,38,000 in India) in the UK. it will be available in three different sizes.
German luxury automaker Audi has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric mountain bike. The e-bike takes inspiration from the company’s RS Q e-tron E2 electric Dakar Rally racer and is based on the XMF 1.7 model. Audi electric mountain bike has been built by Italian bike maker Fantic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×