German luxury automaker Audi has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric mountain bike. The e-bike takes inspiration from the company’s RS Q e-tron E2 electric Dakar Rally racer and is based on the XMF 1.7 model. Audi electric mountain bike has been built by Italian bike maker Fantic.

It is equipped with a 250W Brose motor and houses a 720Wh battery which is said to deliver 66ft/lb of peak torque. The electric mountain bike has a larger power pack than Harley-Davidson's Bash/Mtn. It is claimed to offer a range of 48 to 152 kilometers. Audi, however, has not revealed its top speed.

The all-new Audio e-bike comes with four different electric modes. These include mild Eco, Sport, Tour and all-out Boost mode. The electric mountain bike is built from aluminium. It also uses components from Porsche's eBike lineup, apart from the motor and battery.

“Produced in cooperation with Fantic, the Audi electric mountain bike is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive," said Andrew Doyle, Director, Audi UK.

Braking system on Audi e-bike includes Braking IN.CA.S disc brakes, an Öhlins fork and shock, and Sram components for the chain, shifters, and derailleur. The Öhlins gear provides 7.1-inch of suspension travel, which is more than the XMF 1.7's 6.7in. The bike’s Vittoria tires and Sella Italia saddle are Italian-made.

The electric mountain bike is offered as a special edition model with a price starting from £8,499 (approx. ₹8,38,000 in India) in the UK. it will be available in three different sizes.