This electric two-wheeler brand sells 30,761 EVs in FY21-22

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As the fastest growing EV brand, we are committed to delivering quality and advanced technology products to meet the aspirations of our customers. The continuous growth in sales is the testimony of our buyers' trust in us. In FY'23, the company will remain devoted to investing in R&D, diversifying of product portfolio, and strengthening its market presence. With the fuel prices touching the sky, we are observing fast shift toward electric two-wheelers and are confident to create another sales benchmark."