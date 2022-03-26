Electric two-wheeler maker and automotive solution providing company, Hop Electric Mobility, has announced free accessories incentive on its electric two-wheelers Hop Leo and Hop Lyf till March 31, 2022. Hop Electric Mobility commenced this incentive in mid-February and will be running it till the end of March. Consumers planning to buy eco-friendly, sustainable, two-wheelers can make the most of this opportunity and purchase vehicles accompanied by free-of-cost accessories.

The company plans to launch its first electric bike, Hop Oxo, which is said to touch a top speed of 100kmph and with similar range in one charge.

At present, Hop Electric Mobility has two flagship products, Hop Leo and Hop Lyf. The brand is further planning to launch an electric bike, Hop Oxo, and upgraded Hop Lyf 2.0 in the upcoming months.

Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Since inception, HOP Electric Mobility has been on a mission to provide high-octane electric vehicles to modern-age riders. This is primarily driven by the fact that the transport sector has the highest reliance on fossil fuels. The sector also contributes a significant amount of CO2 emissions, which ultimately have drastic negative effects on the environment. Moreover, the prices of traditional fuel sources like petrol and diesel are burning a hole in the pocket of end-consumers. They are neither sustainable nor economical in the long run. Therefore, it is needless to say that electric mobility is the most plausible solution to a clean, green, and healthy future."

"To ensure customers get the best of this festive season, we are running a series of special offers and discounts. Presently, we are offering free-of-cost accessories on the sale of every HOP product. Every customer planning to become a part of the new future can avail of this incentive. We are always prepared to welcome more people in the HOP family," he added.

