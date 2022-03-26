This electric two wheeler maker offering free accessories, offer ends on this day

Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Since inception, HOP Electric Mobility has been on a mission to provide high-octane electric vehicles to modern-age riders. This is primarily driven by the fact that the transport sector has the highest reliance on fossil fuels. The sector also contributes a significant amount of CO2 emissions, which ultimately have drastic negative effects on the environment. Moreover, the prices of traditional fuel sources like petrol and diesel are burning a hole in the pocket of end-consumers. They are neither sustainable nor economical in the long run. Therefore, it is needless to say that electric mobility is the most plausible solution to a clean, green, and healthy future."