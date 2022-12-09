This EV could be the smallest car in India; tesing mule spotted: All details

MG Motor’s upcoming ZS EV is all set to debut in India. Ahead of the launch, the automaker is currently testing its electric vehicle. It seems to be much smaller than the ZS electric SUV. It has been recently spotted testing on the roads of Gujarat, while showcasing some of the key details about the EV. This upcoming electric car is aimed at customers looking for a small, affordable EV segment in India.

