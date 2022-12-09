This EV could be the smallest car in India; tesing mule spotted: All details

MG Motor’s upcoming ZS EV is all set to debut in India. Ahead of the launch, the automaker is currently testing its electric vehicle. It seems to be much smaller than the ZS electric SUV. It has been recently spotted testing on the roads of Gujarat, while showcasing some of the key details about the EV. This upcoming electric car is aimed at customers looking for a small, affordable EV segment in India.
The test mule of MG Motor’s ZS EV appears to be a three-door model. This EV is expected to come with a light bar stretching the entire width of the rear section connecting the two tail lights. It also seems to come with fitted rectangular fog lamps and body-coloured bumpers.
As seen in the testing mule leaked image, this car can be rebadged iteration of the Wuling Air EV. It is expected to be the smallest car on Indian roads as it stands 2,900 mm in length. Moreover, the ZS EV is likely to return a range between 200 kms and 300 kms on a single charge. It is expected to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack paired with a single front axle fitted electric motor with a power output of around 68 hp.
Meanwhile, MG Motor India has also initiated a major overhaul in its top leadership, signalling its intent for long-term commitment to the market amid heightened scrutiny of foreign direct investments (FDI) from China.
MG is the only Chinese original equipment manufacturer to set up a facility in India after debuting with its sport utility vehicle MG Hector in 2019.
While president and managing director Rajeev Chaba is the mainstay of the leadership team in India, MG appointed former Renault Nissan executive Biju Balendran as its chief operating officer in September, replacing SAIC’s key decision-maker, Wensheng Tang, two people in the know said, seeking anonymity.
MG has also named Vishwas Deshpande as a replacement for Vikas Varma, who is set to retire as director of purchase. Deshpande, a veteran in sourcing and automotive supply chain, is currently serving as vice president of LCV operations, sourcing and supply chain at Ashok Leyland. He is likely to join in December. Deshpande also had stints in General Motors and Tata AutoComp Systems.
