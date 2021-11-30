BYD India , a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has announced the expansion of dealer network across key markets in India. Established in Chennai, BYD India now is in association with six auto dealers to strengthen its presence in India. BYD India has started their dealerships across 8 key locations in the country which will be extended to other markets in the coming years. It provides integrated new energy solutions encompassing energy acquisition, storage, and application.

These dealerships will be run by six dealers across eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Vijayawada, covering its respective state and nearby markets. Ahmedabad will be covered by Cargo Motors, Bangalore and Vijayawada by PPS Motors Group, Chennai by KUN Auto Group, Hyderabad by Mody Group, Kochi by EVM Autokraft, New Delhi and Mumbai will be covered by Landmark Automobiles.

All eight cities will offer sales and services for premium pure electric MPV, the all-new e6 in the B2B segment.

Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said, “We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV closer to our B2B customers. Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership. Our goal is to ensure that our customers feel empowered by associating with BYD India."

“We are witnessing an emerging demand for premium eMPV segment with a diversified customer base and are confident that the premium eMPV can match all their needs to provide a better experience," Shrirang added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.