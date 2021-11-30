This EV maker opens new dealerships across India. See details

Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said, “We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV closer to our B2B customers. Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership. Our goal is to ensure that our customers feel empowered by associating with BYD India."