Etrio , an electric mobility firm, has expanded their footprints into Maharashtra by establishing a dealership in partnership with Mumbai-based Vijay Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. Under this dealership, Etrio will be showcasing and selling their electric vehicle models including Etrio’s electric 3-wheelers for the cargo and passenger segments through a newly-opened showroom in Andheri East (Mumbai). The company has current EV portfolio across payload ranging from 350 kg to 700 kg including a 3-wheeler product range in both cargo and passenger segments under the brand name ‘Touro’ and a retrofitted (ICE to EV converted) e-LCV Tata Ace.

Etrio is the first and only EV OEM in India which has introduced a dealership and leasing model to scale rapidly across the country. The dealership in Maharashtra was recently finalized by Etrio to be able to cover 3 districts of the state.

Deepak MV, Founder & CEO, Etrio says, “We are delighted to announce our dealership in Mumbai, which will enable us to reach customers in 3 key districts of Maharashtra – Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. With this dealership, we at Etrio are going beyond our normal 3S dealership model (Sales, Service and Spares), by setting up Etrio hubs via introducing the ambit of charging infrastructure and driver training centres at the dealership centre itself. Therefore, essentially we are setting up a miniature EV ecosystem that will holistically aid the local EV adoption."

“This is the beginning of setting up our Maharashtra EV ecosystem leadership, and we are excited to witness the future unfold along with the ongoing EV transition in the state and across the country at large," added Deepak.

Etrio is currently present in five states and will expand to 10 states and 20+ locations by FY '22. The company is ready to launch a slew of high-performance 3-wheelers in the next two quarters and will also introduce new cargo 4 wheelers range starting with the 1T payload segment in the next few years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.