This EV startup aims 5X growth in FY2022, to expand fleet

“Super proud to share that our revenue has jumped more than 5 times to ₹25 crore this fiscal year, from ₹5 crore the year ago. Going by the current monthly run rate, the company expects to end the year at $6mn ARR. We have created a smart platform that's gaining popularity among B2B grocery and other hyperlocal delivery companies along with delivery executives who are wanting to go electric with our electric shared mobility platform," said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.