This EV startup eyes $100mn investment in e-scooter mfg, battery swapping infra

Hallekere said the company has a plant in Bhiwadi, and is now scouting for a second location. "In the first phase, we have a factory in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan with a production capacity of 1.2 lakh scooters per year, and it will create employment opportunities for over 1,000 people in the next 3-4 quarters. The number of people employed currently in the unit is around 100," he said, adding that the investment in the plant for the next 12 months is around USD 25 million. Bounce had bought 22 Motors, including its manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi.