Home / Auto News / This four hundred billion Indian company to venture into EV business

This four hundred billion Indian company to venture into EV business

TI Cycles of India under the Murugappa Group to start EV business
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • To begin with the Montra brand will enter EVs business in three segments - last-mile commute, last-mile delivery and personal mobility

TI Cycles of India (TII), part of the Murugappa Group, has announced a new brand Montra to lead its electric vehicle (EVs) business. Montra, an existing brand under TII has stood for achievement, strength, fearlessness and an ambitious spirit. With the rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the brand too is evolving while retaining its values. To begin with the Montra brand will enter EVs business in three segments - last-mile commute, last-mile delivery and personal mobility. 

Under last mile commute TII’s first venture will be in the 3-wheel electric autos, which is expected to be launched in Q1 of FY22-23. In last mile delivery segment, 3W electric cargo vehicles will be introduced. TII has already launched e-bicycles in the personal mobility segment. With a range of best in class EVs, TII plans to improve people’s quality of life through eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Vellayan Subbiah, MD, Tube Investments of India said, “We have been an integral part of the mobility industry through our bicycle, automotive body/components and manufacturing businesses. Our foray into Electric Vehicle is a step forward in line with our long-term vision, to be an integral part of Electric Mobility and revolutionize the automotive segment through product and creating an ecosystem for the segment to flourish. The Montra logo is designed to symbolize our brand value and long-term ambition". 

“The brand aims to power the dreams and ambitions of a whole new generation by designing smart, best-in-class mobility solutions that fuel progress. The New Logo is inspired by an Eagle representing rising ambition, vision, fearlessness, agility, efficiency and tenacity to go for glory," it said.

