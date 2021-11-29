This Hyundai car named '2022 German car of the year'

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hyundai Motor has announced on November 26 that its electric car IONIQ 5 was selected as the '2022 German Car of the Year (GCOTY),' beating other strong competitors. Judges of the GCOTY, comprised of automotive journalists working in Germany, evaluated vehicles through actual riding tests and detailed analysis based on categories including practicality, driving performance, innovation, and market fit. A total of 45 newly released cars were evaluated for this year's award. Among them, IONIQ 5 was finally selected as the GCOTY.

A total of 5 models were included in the finalists. Peugeot 308 was nominated in Compact car (price is less than maximum 25,000 euros) category, Kia EV6 in Premium (price less than 50,000 euros) category, Audi E-Tron GT in Luxury (price more than 50,000 euros) category, IONIG 5 in New Energy (EV, Hydrogen EV models) category, and Porsche 911 GT3 in Performance (high-end model) category.

"Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 has been scored above average in all evaluation items such as unique car design, energy efficiency, and excellent driving experience," said Jens Meiners, a host and judge of GCOTY. "IONIQ 5's concept as a pure EV model and its battery technique are innovative, and the fact it was named the German Car of The Year proves its superiority in the global EV market."

IONIQ 5's GCOTY award this year is the first achievement in only six months after its launch. In addition, IONIQ 5 has already received prizes in three categories, including '2021 Car of The Year,' 'Best Medium Business Car,' and 'Best Premium EV' from Auto Express, a UK-based automobile magazine.

