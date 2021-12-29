Mumbai based business conglomerate, JSW Group, is offering incentives to its employees for the purchase of electric vehicles on New Year. The steel major will be offering ₹3 lakh to its employees starting January 1, 2022 for the purchase of electric vehicles. The company will also be offering parking and charging options as well at its office premises to boost the adoption of EVs among its workers. The amount will be given for electric four wheelers and two wheelers purchases.

It will be applicable to all its employees across India. Aligned with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Sustainable Development Scenarios (SDS) of The International Energy Agency (IEA), JSW Group has unveiled their latest Green initiative JSW Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for its employees across India.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman at the JSW Group, said, “Since our honourable Prime Minister announced at Glasgow COP26 meeting that India strives to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, JSW Group’s new EV Policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs in India and enabling access to green mobility. We would continue to move ahead responsibly, singularly focused on reducing our own impacts, while being pioneers in the sustainability domain. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net-zero by 2070."

