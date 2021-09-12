The Indian two-wheeler segment is awaiting a revolution and most are expecting to see it on the backs of mass-appealing electric scooters . However, there are some brands that are focussing on building high-performance electric superbikes . Companies such as Revolt, Emflux and Ultraviolette are focusing on bikes.

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2016 and it plans to start selling its new F77 superbike by March 2022. Ultraviolette claims to have received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77 from customers in India and international markets. The company will begin pre-orders for the motorcycle later this year.

The F77 claims an 0-60kmph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration of 7.5 seconds. Even the top speed has been pushed to147 kmph. Additionally, the bike comes with a driving range of 150 km on a single charge. The 4.2 kWh battery on the bike produces 25KW@2250 RPM. The powertrain consists of three modular Li ion batteries. The bike will have a kerb weight of 158kg.

View Full Image The bike's chassis is coloured in matte black

According to the company, the bike can be charged completely in 1.5 hours using a fast charger and in 5 hours using a standard charger. The bike will also get three driving modes: Eco mode, Sport mode, Insane mode.

The electric motorcycle also comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and other features.

The company is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility near Electronics City, Bangalore. The production of the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022 and Ultraviolette claims the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March 2022.

