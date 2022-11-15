This is how digitalised Audi logo looks now; gets 2D appearance

Audi, a German automaker, has recently got its logo re-designed digitally. The company has joined the BMW, NIssan, Skoda, Kia, Hyundai and Renault to jump on the bandwagon, introducing a new 2D badge for its vehicles and branding logo. Audi reveals a new logo which is more digital-friendly and looks sharper than the previous one. The overall styling of the new logo has become flatter with the four rigs remaining intact.

