This is how digitalised Audi logo looks now; gets 2D appearance

Audi, a German automaker, has recently got its logo re-designed digitally. The company has joined the BMW, NIssan, Skoda, Kia, Hyundai and Renault to jump on the bandwagon, introducing a new 2D badge for its vehicles and branding logo. Audi reveals a new logo which is more digital-friendly and looks sharper than the previous one. The overall styling of the new logo has become flatter with the four rigs remaining intact.
According to Andre Georgi, a designer from Audi, the new company logo is significantly more modern than the previous one. He says that this idea of a 2D and digital-friendly Audi logo dates back to 2016.
“Our philosophy is that every detail must convey a meaning or serve a purpose. We want our quality to speak through the design and the product itself. The concept of this new logo actually took off in 2020 as Audi began to rethink its corporate identity," states Georgi.
The latest and flatter 2D Audi company logo does not have any chrome. Instead, it comes with a high-contrast black and white look which has a 3D-like detailing. However, the German brand has stated that it will continue to allow customers to get the new brand logo in black, with revamped variation replacing the bright white with a dark grey colour theme.
Audi has dubbed the new style as ‘Audi Type’. The company under the Volkswagen Group umbrella has said that customers will see the ‘Audi Type’ lettering on the B-pillar of the new models and likely elsewhere throughout the vehicle.
Meanwhile, Audi has recently announced the launch of the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.
