This is what makes Ferrari Purosangue a hit; SUV in heavy demand

Ferrari Purosangue has already become a hit due to its stunning look and appealing specifications. The SUV has garnered heavy demand and ultimately forced the company to temporarily stop the bookings of the Purosangue. The German based customisation studio DMC modified a Ferrari Purosangue making it aggressive and beefier looking.
Ferrari Purosangue has already become a hit due to its stunning look and appealing specifications. The SUV has garnered heavy demand and ultimately forced the company to temporarily stop the bookings of the Purosangue. The German based customisation studio DMC modified a Ferrari Purosangue making it aggressive and beefier looking.
This customised Ferrari Purosangue comes with a fitted range of widebody kits made up of carbon fibre. It makes the SUV lighter in weight and becomes sturdy. The German tuner has painted the Purosangue in a vibrant Cherry Red paint theme. This SUV with carbon fibre body kits include 1.18-inch fender extensions and matching side skirts. It makes it wider and broader than the standard iteration of Purosangue.
This customised Ferrari Purosangue comes with a fitted range of widebody kits made up of carbon fibre. It makes the SUV lighter in weight and becomes sturdy. The German tuner has painted the Purosangue in a vibrant Cherry Red paint theme. This SUV with carbon fibre body kits include 1.18-inch fender extensions and matching side skirts. It makes it wider and broader than the standard iteration of Purosangue.
The Ferrari Purosangue also gets a pair of rear spoilers, one fitted to the roof and another on the tip of the tailgate, making the SUV look suave and sharp. This custom made Ferrari Purosange’s lip, hood and rear diffuser gets carbon fibre elements. These fits come sporting an identical design to the stock parts. Despite wearing a similar design, the custom kits for the SUV get lightweight material. The tuner claims it has used carbon fibre elements in a matte or high gloss finish which exceeds the OEM quality.
The Ferrari Purosangue also gets a pair of rear spoilers, one fitted to the roof and another on the tip of the tailgate, making the SUV look suave and sharp. This custom made Ferrari Purosange’s lip, hood and rear diffuser gets carbon fibre elements. These fits come sporting an identical design to the stock parts. Despite wearing a similar design, the custom kits for the SUV get lightweight material. The tuner claims it has used carbon fibre elements in a matte or high gloss finish which exceeds the OEM quality.
Moreover, the company claims that it has 3D scanned an example of the model to make the body kits fit on the vehicle and are accurate. Speaking on wheels, the SUV gets 24-inch forged DMC Velocita wheels which feature seven pairs of Y-shaped all-black spokes. The wheels sport bright red brake callipers, adding further sportiness to the SUV.
Moreover, the company claims that it has 3D scanned an example of the model to make the body kits fit on the vehicle and are accurate. Speaking on wheels, the SUV gets 24-inch forged DMC Velocita wheels which feature seven pairs of Y-shaped all-black spokes. The wheels sport bright red brake callipers, adding further sportiness to the SUV.
Meanwhile, Ferrari, an Italian automaker, has unveiled its Ferrari SP51. It is a one-off creation based on the 812 GTS. The automaker marque has developed its 51st special project car for a Taiwan-based client and features unique exterior and interior styling elements.
Meanwhile, Ferrari, an Italian automaker, has unveiled its Ferrari SP51. It is a one-off creation based on the 812 GTS. The automaker marque has developed its 51st special project car for a Taiwan-based client and features unique exterior and interior styling elements.
The Ferrari SP51 shares its underpinnings with the 812 GTS, it is also powered by the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated v12 engine that puts out 800hp and 718Nm. Ferrari has not revealed any technical specifications for the SP51, yet. It is expected that the Italian supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 3.0 seconds until it reaches a top speed of 340kph.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The Ferrari SP51 shares its underpinnings with the 812 GTS, it is also powered by the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated v12 engine that puts out 800hp and 718Nm. Ferrari has not revealed any technical specifications for the SP51, yet. It is expected that the Italian supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 3.0 seconds until it reaches a top speed of 340kph.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.