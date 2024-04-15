This is when the New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift could debut in India. Check details
The Maruti Suzuki Swift, a well-loved hatchback, is reportedly set to unveil its latest version this May, bringing a fresh look, upgraded features, and a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This marks a significant update for the Swift after a considerable time, aiming to enhance its appeal further.