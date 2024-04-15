Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch new version in May with fresh look, upgraded features, and 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. Significant updates inside and out, including revamped dashboard, LED lights, and safety features. Global premiere in Japan, now making its way to India.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, a well-loved hatchback, is reportedly set to unveil its latest version this May, bringing a fresh look, upgraded features, and a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This marks a significant update for the Swift after a considerable time, aiming to enhance its appeal further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After its global premiere at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the latest iteration of the Swift has already been introduced in markets such as Europe and Japan.

According to HT Auto, India is now gearing up to welcome this revamped model, which will share similarities with its global counterpart, though it will retain the same platform as the current model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of appearance, the new Swift boasts a distinct visual makeover compared to its predecessor. Its front profile showcases a refreshed radiator grille, accompanied by sharper LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The top variant is expected to feature LED fog lamps, while the bumper has undergone noticeable changes. Moving to the side, the hatchback flaunts new design alloy wheels and repositioned rear door handles. At the rear, redesigned LED taillights and a revamped bumper add to the fresh appeal, complemented by the introduction of new color options.

Inside the cabin, significant updates await, including a revamped dashboard layout hosting a standalone touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Additionally, seat and upholstery materials receive a refresh.

Safety-wise, the new Swift promises six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP as standard, along with a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger and a reverse parking camera. However, features like the 360-degree camera and ADAS, available in the global model, might be absent in the India-spec variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the new Swift will be powered by a Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the existing K12 four-cylinder unit. While power and torque outputs are expected to remain similar to the current model, the addition of mild-hybrid technology across all variants stands out as a significant highlight. Expect both manual and AMT transmission options to be available for the new Swift.

