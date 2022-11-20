This is why Tesla calls back its more than 3 lakh vehicles: All you need to know

Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has recalled its more than three lakhs cars in the US over a software glitch. The issue in the vehicles leads to the tail lights going off intermittently and in turn increasing the risk of collision. According to documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the glitch might affect one or both tail lights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
It is notable that the software issue does not affect the brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps. Tesla stated that it is releasing an online software update which will fix the problem. As of November 14, the Elon Musk owned company has received three warranty claims due to the issue, but is not aware of any related accidents or crashes related to the glitch.
The recall of the Tesla vehicles covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans, affecting a total of 3,21,628 vehicles. The automaker came to know about the technical glitch last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the US, that their vehicle tail lamps were not illuminating. Tesla completed an investigation regarding the matter earlier this month.
The company states that the owners of the affected Tesla vehicles will be notified starting January 14. Tesla says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting November 06.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently floated the possibility of someone succeeding him as Tesla Inc. chief executive, a board member said Wednesday while testifying in a trial over the CEO’s pay package at the electric-vehicle maker.
The board member, James Murdoch, said Mr. Musk in recent months identified a potential successor who could serve as CEO of Tesla. Mr. Murdoch didn’t identify that person.
The comment by Mr. Murdoch is a sign Mr. Musk may be thinking about Tesla’s next chapter. As recently as last year, Mr. Musk said Tesla didn’t have a succession plan.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Musk said in August at the company’s annual shareholder meeting that he intended to stay at Tesla as long as he could be useful. He has often expressed a distaste for being CEO, a perspective he reprised on the stand Wednesday.
