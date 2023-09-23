THIS is why Toyota temporarily suspends bookings for Rumion E-CNG variant

THIS is why Toyota temporarily suspends bookings for Rumion E-CNG variant1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily suspended bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant in India due to an exceptionally positive response to the MPV. The Toyota Rumion, essentially a rebranded Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has garnered significant interest in its CNG variants. Toyota has not disclosed the exact number of bookings received for the Rumion E-CNG.