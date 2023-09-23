THIS is why Toyota temporarily suspends bookings for Rumion E-CNG variant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily suspended bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant in India due to high demand. The company has not disclosed the exact number of bookings received. Bookings for the petrol variant remain unaffected.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has temporarily suspended bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant in India due to an exceptionally positive response to the MPV. The Toyota Rumion, essentially a rebranded Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has garnered significant interest in its CNG variants. Toyota has not disclosed the exact number of bookings received for the Rumion E-CNG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has confirmed that bookings for the Toyota Rumion petrol variant will remain unaffected. The Rumion is equipped with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine and is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. It is jointly manufactured by Maruti for both Maruti and Toyota. The pricing for the Toyota Rumion starts from ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

A statement from Toyota reads, “We launched the All-new Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the All New Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option only to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the petrol (NeoDrive) variants of the all-new Toyota Rumion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a brand that is deeply committed to delivering the best experience to its valued customers, we will continue to regularly assess the situation and do our best to resume the order booking of the said variant at the earliest. We appreciate our customer’s understanding as we work towards meeting the market demand in a timely and most suitable manner."

Toyota and Suzuki have established a worldwide partnership that involves the exchange of their models, with each brand's badge applied to the shared vehicles, often accompanied by some cosmetic modifications, reported HT Auto.

The Rumion is priced starting from ₹10.29 lakh for the base variant, and it goes up to ₹13.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It is available in six different grades: S MT (Petrol), S AT (Petrol), G MT (Petrol), V MT (Petrol), V AT (Petrol), and S MT (CNG). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!