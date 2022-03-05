The all-new Kia EV6 has been named the 2022 Car of the Year in the European Car of the Year (COTY) awards. From making the shortlist, the EV6 successfully fought off competition from the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Mégane E-Tech and Peugeot 308 to be crowned 2022 European Car of the Year. The all-electric crossover was voted the overall winner. The Kia EV6 was initially listed for consideration for the top award alongside over sixty models that launched during 2021.

The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated EV to be based on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). As a result of its E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has a impressive 528km driving range and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities that enables customers to carry out a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes, the company claims.

The EV6 was the first global model to incorporate Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. At the center of the design philosophy is a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

The EV6 is the first of seven dedicated EV models Kia plans to launch by 2026. The all-electric crossover will play a key role in the company’s plans to become a leading global sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, commented: “It’s a great honour to have won the 2022 European Car of the Year with the EV6, the first ever Kia to win this prestigious award. The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up."

