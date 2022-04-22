This Kia all-electric crossover wins iF Design awards, India launch soon

The EV6’s advanced infotainment system won an iF Design Award 2022 for ‘Product Interface’. The system’s panoramic, high-resolution curved display supports and enhances the driver experience and harmonizes with the overall interior aesthetic. Also, cluster design departs from the circular graphics of internal combustion engine vehicles and focuses on developing graphics that are optimized for eco-friendly electric vehicles. The system’s green and violet color palette, which conveys a ‘modern image’, was also highlighted by the judges.