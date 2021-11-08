EV logistics tech delivery startup, Zypp Electric , has built India’s first EV D2C business to assist businesses from all sectors. It caters to a wide range of enterprises, including e-commerce companies, e-grocery, kirana stores, and restaurants. Zypp Electric handles their end-to-end last-mile deliveries – from stores to customers' homes – with a variety of differentiated tech-enabled solutions, including the use of e-vehicles, service timing fixes, IoT-enabled battery swapping infrastructure, etc.

Zypp Electric now has a fleet of 2000+ electric scooters and does 500k deliveries each month.

Zypp Electric launched its first B2B heavy electric scooter, 'Zypp Cargo’ in July 2021. This heavy-duty scooter is designed for last-mile logistics and can carry up to 250 kg. It has a 40Ah battery and can go 120 kilometres in one charge. It can accommodate multiple battery systems and have swappable batteries. Zypp Electric received 5000+ open orders for this model and has already delivered 300 scooters in nine locations.

View Full Image Zypp Electric

Zypp also assists its delivery riders in purchasing a scooter on simple EMIs over a period of 2-3 years with no additional interest, allowing each delivery rider to earn more and generate higher monthly profits.

Zypp intends to grow its fleet to 100,000 EVs in the next two years. Bigbasket, Spencer, Amazon, Flipkart, Licious, and Myntra are firms which have worked with it. Zypp now operates in nine cities: Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where it recently debuted its services. It now has 300 clients and plans to reach 1,000+ partners by FY2022.

“We are extremely proud to be the first EV D2C Business in India. Our goal is to achieve 100% electrification in last-mile logistics and to assist businesses from many sectors in becoming emission-free. Zypp Electric wants to expand its fleet size and continue its path to become the largest D2C brand in the market with our successful Zypp Buy & Earn program where all our 2000 bikes are invested by HNIs and they get healthy return via Zypp Platform", said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

