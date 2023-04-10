This license plate breaks world record, sells for a whopping 122.6 crore!

At the "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction, a VIP car number plate with the designation "P 7" was sold for a staggering 55 million dirhams, approximately equivalent to ₹122.6 crore. This sale set a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive number plate ever sold. Although the buyer wished to remain anonymous, the funds generated from the auction will be used to support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign directly.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, launched the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign to create the world's largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The goal of this initiative is to support global efforts to combat hunger.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Emirates Auction collaborated to organize the auction.

In addition to the "P 7" VIP car number plate, several other unique number plates were also auctioned off. These included ten two-digit plates such as AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57, and N41, as well as special plates like Y900, Q22222, and Y6666. The plate AA19 was sold for 4.9 million dirhams, while O 71 was purchased for an astounding 150 million dirhams, and Q22222 sold for 975,000 dirhams.

Numerous bidders sought to break the record established in 2008 when Abu Dhabi's car number 1 plate sold for 52.2 million dirhams (approximately 116.3 crore Indian rupees). The bidding for the "P 7" plate began at 15 million dirhams, with Telegram Founder Pavel Durov also participating in the auction. Ultimately, the "P 7" plate emerged as the top seller, commanding a record-breaking price of 55 million dirhams.

Apart from the unique car number plates, the Most Noble Numbers charity auction also featured special mobile numbers in Dubai. In total, the auction generated 53 million dirhams. One standout sale was the du's Platinum mobile number (971583333333) which fetched a price of two million dirhams.