This license plate breaks world record, sells for a whopping 122.6 crore!

At the "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction, a VIP car number plate with the designation "P 7" was sold for a staggering 55 million dirhams, approximately equivalent to ₹122.6 crore. This sale set a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive number plate ever sold. Although the buyer wished to remain anonymous, the funds generated from the auction will be used to support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign directly.

