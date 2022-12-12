This luxurious electrified taxi rivals Buggati supercars: All you need to know

Kahn Design, a British company, has modified an electrified TX5 taxi which draws its strength from within and boasts of a cabin like no other taxi across the world. Farelady, a modified London taxi is touted as the world’s most luxurious taxi and at 120,000 pounds (approx ₹1.21 crore) may be one of the most expensive taxis.
The Farelady gets a revamped and more imposing grille which is inspired by the grille on some of the Mercedes-Maybach models. It also comes as a ‘VIP’ light on the top of the vehicle. The car gets seats that are more like thrones and are clearly inspired from seats inside the Bugatti Chiron.
There is extensive use of leather and wood-based materials to further up the luxury quotient. Interestingly, the taxi gets a plethora of comfort and convenience features such as wireless phone charging to switchable LED lighting and extra USBs.
Khan Design state that they are willing to make any further modifications that a customer may request for and are underlining the British lineage of the vehicle itself to find a chord with potential buyers. This taxi is available in multiple body colours and can be purchased in left or right-hand drive set up.
