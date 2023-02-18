This Made in India e-flying taxi can ferry you faster than a helicopter! Details
- The startup has claimed that the electric flying taxi can travel 10 times faster than cars. Moreover, it also claims the cost of one ride per passenger will be around two times more than what Uber usually charges for the same distance.
An IIT Madras startup has recently displayed an electric flying taxi prototype that is claimed to ferry passengers faster than a helicopter. The startup was formed in 2017 and has unveiled the flying taxi prototype during the Aero India show in Bengaluru this week. The ePlane company developed the electric flying taxi to make urban travels quicker and hassle-free. The prototype is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) model. It offers a range of nearly 200 kms on a single charge.
