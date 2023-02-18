This Made in India e-flying taxi can ferry you faster than a helicopter! Details

An IIT Madras startup has recently displayed an electric flying taxi prototype that is claimed to ferry passengers faster than a helicopter. The startup was formed in 2017 and has unveiled the flying taxi prototype during the Aero India show in Bengaluru this week. The ePlane company developed the electric flying taxi to make urban travels quicker and hassle-free. The prototype is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) model. It offers a range of nearly 200 kms on a single charge.

The startup has claimed that the electric flying taxi can travel 10 times faster than cars. Moreover, it also claims the cost of one ride per passenger will be around two times more than what Uber usually charges for the same distance.

Pranjal Mehta, CEO of ePlane Company and Professor Satya Chakravarthy, CTO of the startup, said they got the idea to build the electric flying taxi after seeing a video on electric ground transportation.

As per the startup, this flying taxi does not need too much space to land or takeoff. Additionally, it occupies 25 square meters of area for parking. It weighs around 200 kgs and comes equipped with four ducted fans as its propellers. Two passengers can sit in one ride and can cruise at speeds between 150 kmph and 200 kmph. The maximum cruising altitude of the flying taxi is said to be 457 meters (1,500 ft). In terms of battery, the flying taxi draws power that is not swappable. The company has not given much information about its size and charging details.

The startup reveals that this flying taxi is ideal for roof-top to roof-top urban air mobility in any city. As of now, the ePlane company has raised around $1 million fund to develop the model. As of now, this flying taxi requires a pilot to operate. However, the startup intends to offer autonomous technology in future. The company is aiming for the e200 to make around 10 short trips of 10 to 15 km (up to almost 10 miles) on one battery charge.