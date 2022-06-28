This Mahindra SUV model has nearly 2-year waiting period amid strong demand2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:48 AM IST
Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seater XUV700 are running to around 70,000
Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seater XUV700 are running to around 70,000
Listen to this article
Robust consumer demand teamed with an ongoing shortage of chips has seen wait times for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s XUV700 sports utility vehicle balloon to as long as 22 months just as the carmaker unveils the latest model in its big-automobile lineup.