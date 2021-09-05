Maruti Suzuki WagonR is easily one of the best-selling cars in India and hence quite easily recognizable. However, there are some versions of the car in other countries which can make anyone stand up and notice. One such version was recently updated in Suzuki's home country which is called WagonR Smile.

The WagonR Smile is an even 'taller boy' when compared to the variant that sells in India. The car is both longer and taller and the other major difference is that WagonR Smile has electric sliding doors which provides a much wider opening.

View Full Image One of the many paint schemes available with the WagonR Smile

The front of the car has a 'smiling' face which has been made possible by the use of a partition in the air dam. The round headlamp units mimic eyes.

The interiors are spacious due to the boxy design of the car. The placement of the gear lever is on the dashboard which further increases space in the cabin. The car comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

The car derives power from a 660cc inline 3-cylinder DOHC 12-valve engine. Additionally, the car gets a mild-hybrid option that houses a lithium-ion battery pack. The engine can produce 49 ps power and 58Nm of torque. The car also gets both 2WD and 4WD variants and the engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

View Full Image Interiors of the car. It gets a 9-inch infotainment screen.

The new car has been launched in Japan at a starting price of 1.29 million yen (roughly ₹8.60 lakh) and it has three different variants with prices reaching up to 1.71 million yen (roughly ₹11.40 lakh)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.