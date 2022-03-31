One Moto India, the British premium EV brand, has announced the launch of its first experience hub in the country, established in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana. The experience hub allows customers to experience the products and technology.

Currently, One Moto India has three electric scooters in India; Commuta, Byka and Electa. The Commuta price starts at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a top speed of 75 kmph and can go upto 100 kms in a single charge. Commuta is available in none different colours.

Similarly, One Moto’s Byka has a top speed of 105 kmph with a range of 180 kms in single charge. It sells at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom) available in nine shades. The Electa comes with a range of 150 kms with a top speed of 100 kmph. It has been priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available in nine colours.

Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India affirmed, “It has been a very fast paced shot span journey until now from the brand launch, and the brand only aspires to go more aggressive from here. While operating in the EV industry we figured that it is not about only product introduction. Since, the industry is still very nascent and the end customer holds little idea on the EV technology it is important to build the foundation and work towards spreading knowledge and awareness. The customer needs to get familiar with the EVs and then understand the product quality in order to be able to make an informed decision. With the same thought in mind we decided to launch the Experience Hub, with the first one in our Indian HQ city, Hyderabad."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce I&C and Information Technology – Government of Telangana, said “Entire nation is working hard towards achieving the e-Mobility mission. Amidst this revolution brands like One Moto India will be the major contributors. With the premium range by the brand, even the niche will be able to explore electric vehicles and gradually adapt to it."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.